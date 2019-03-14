Napoli Yet To Decide Whether To Go In For Man Utd Linked Hirving Lozano

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli are yet to decide whether to muscle into the race for Manchester United linked star Hirving Lozano.



The PSV Eindhoven winger has been in sensational form in the Eredivisie this season, scoring 18 goals and providing nine assists in 33 appearances for the Dutch giants.











He has been regularly linked with a move away from the Philips Stadium and Premier League clubs have been interested in taking him to England over the last year.



Manchester United have continued to be linked with holding an interest in Lozano and, though it seemed they could have to battle Napoli for his signature, the situation is less clear cut.





Indeed, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli have not yet decided on Lozano, despite being admirers.



Napoli are expected to be in the market for a winger in the summer and for the moment Lozano has only emerged as one of the possible options.





The club are yet to take any concrete decision and are still finalising their targets ahead of the summer transfer window.



Lozano has a contract until 2023 with PSV Eindhoven.

