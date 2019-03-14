XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

14/03/2019 - 16:52 GMT

No Manchester City For Juventus Please – Former Italian Premier League Star

 




Former Liverpool star Andrea Dossena believes that Juventus will not want to face Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Manchester City made it to the last eight of the competition with a statement-making 7-0 win over Schalke in the second leg of their last 16 tie at the Etihad.




Pep Guardiola’s side are widely considered one of the favourites to win the Champions League, despite the presence of teams such as Juventus and Barcelona in the competition.

Juventus are hopeful of going all the way this time around after coming close in recent seasons and are banking on Cristiano Ronaldo’s big game mentality to push them over the line in the Champions League.
 


But ex-Liverpool man Dossena feels it would be beneficial for Juventus if they can avoid Manchester City in the quarter-finals despite their lack of Champions League pedigree and history.

“I would avoid City”, the former Red said on Italian broadcaster Rai Sport when asked which teams Juventus would not like to face in the quarter-finals.
 


“With the others, Juventus can play on equal terms.

“City have no history behind them, but even if they don’t have the factor, I would like to avoid them as they are playing well.”

All the four Premier League teams competing in the Champions League this season have made it to the quarter-finals.
 