One of The Great Performances – Liverpool Legend’s Verdict On Win At Bayern Munich

Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool’s second-half performance against Bayern Munich on Wednesday night was one of the best away showings by the Reds in their recent history.



Liverpool smashed German champions Bayern Munich 3-1 at the Allianz Arena and progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.











With the first leg at Anfield finishing 0-0, the last 16 tie was nicely poised and was on the edge at half-time when the score was 1-1 in Bavaria.



But the Reds came out firing on all cylinders in the second half and made sure they make their way into the last eight of the competition at Bayern Munich’s expense.





Carragher believes it was one of the great Liverpool away performances in Europe as they were playing in a hostile atmosphere at the Allianz Arena.



He has lauded the solidity of the Liverpool defenders and admits that he never believed that Bayern Munich were going to score in the second half.





Carragher told Norwegian network Viasport: “It was a hostile atmosphere and going 1-1 into half-time.



“I thought the performance in the second half by the whole team was one of the great Liverpool away performances.



“I never felt Bayern Munich were going to score and [Virgil] van Dijk and [Joel] Matip were outstanding at the back.



“I fully believe Liverpool can go all the way in this competition.”



The draw for the quarter-finals of the Champions League will be made on Friday, with the Premier League sending four of the eight teams into the hat.

