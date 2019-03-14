Promotion Pressure Motivated Us To Destroy West Brom – Leeds Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has insisted that he is enjoying the heat of the promotion battle this season at Elland Road, and says a desire for the top flight was behind the 4-0 win over West Brom.



The Yorkshire giants are second in the league table and are occupying one of the two automatic promotion slots at the moment, alongside league leaders Norwich City.











But they are only two points ahead of third-placed Sheffield United, their opponents on Saturday at Elland Road, and are under pressure to continue to post wins until the end of the road.



However, Klich admits that he is enjoying the extra importance of each game and the pressure to perform as he feels footballers need to feel motivated and keep performing.





The midfielder said in a press conference: "Personally I really enjoy it [the promotion race].



“In football you need pressure. It keeps you going.”





He cited Leeds’ big win over West Brom to highlight the way the Whites players have responded in tough games and he admits that they want to do the same on Saturday.



“Losing the QPR game motivated us to destroy West Brom at home.



“I really hope we're going to play the same game."



Leeds have won their last three games on the trot without conceding a goal.

