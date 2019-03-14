XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/03/2019 - 12:44 GMT

Sampdoria President’s Right Hand Man Linked With Tottenham Talks In London Over Defender

 




Sampdoria may have held a meeting with Tottenham Hotspur earlier this week over defender Joachim Andersen after the club president's right hand man visited London.

The Danish defender has been on the radar of several clubs due to his solid performances at the back for Sampdoria this season in the top tier of Italian football.




The bigwigs of Italy such as Inter and Juventus have been keeping tabs on him and even AC Milan are said to be interested in taking him to the San Siro in the summer.

However, Tottenham have been making strides in their pursuit of Andersen since scouting him extensively and have already met Sampdoria for high-level transfer talks.
 


And according to Italian daily Tuttosport, another meeting may well have happened earlier this week.

The right hand man of Sampdoria's president was in London to carry out club duties and could have met with Spurs to further talk about Andersen.
 


He may have taken the opportunity to further lay the groundwork for a potential sale to the Premier League giants.

Tottenham are believed to have identified him as the long term successor to Toby Alderweireld, who may well leave in the summer.
 