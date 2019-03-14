Sampdoria President’s Right Hand Man Linked With Tottenham Talks In London Over Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Sampdoria may have held a meeting with Tottenham Hotspur earlier this week over defender Joachim Andersen after the club president's right hand man visited London.



The Danish defender has been on the radar of several clubs due to his solid performances at the back for Sampdoria this season in the top tier of Italian football.











The bigwigs of Italy such as Inter and Juventus have been keeping tabs on him and even AC Milan are said to be interested in taking him to the San Siro in the summer.



However, Tottenham have been making strides in their pursuit of Andersen since scouting him extensively and have already met Sampdoria for high-level transfer talks.





And according to Italian daily Tuttosport, another meeting may well have happened earlier this week.



The right hand man of Sampdoria's president was in London to carry out club duties and could have met with Spurs to further talk about Andersen.





He may have taken the opportunity to further lay the groundwork for a potential sale to the Premier League giants.



Tottenham are believed to have identified him as the long term successor to Toby Alderweireld, who may well leave in the summer.

