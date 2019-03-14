XRegister
06 October 2018

14/03/2019 - 15:48 GMT

Sheffield United Absolutely Can Play – Former Leeds Star Warns Whites

 




Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo has warned the Whites that Sheffield United, their upcoming opponents, are a strong side and can play a bit of football of their own.

The Blades played more than a half against Brentford with ten men after Gary Madine was sent off in the 35th minute, but still managed to keep a clean sheet and emerge 2-0 winners to stay within touching distance of Leeds in the Championship table.




Both Sheffield United and Leeds have scored the same number of goals this season – 63 – and are vying for the automatic promotion spots.

Ahead of the two sides’ clash at Elland Road on Saturday, Dorigo feels Sheffield United play good football and it is all to play for come the weekend.
 


“We know Sheffield United are going to be up for it. They are a strong side”, Dorigo told LUTV.

“They had a great result as well.
 


“Down to ten men but they came through. So it’s all to play for. It really is. But I like their style as well, because they can play, they can absolutely play and they’ve got a goalscorer in form, so it’s a great match-up.

“But we’re at home, it’s our patch, so let’s get it on.”

Should Leeds lose to Sheffield United on Saturday, the Whites would drop out of the automatic promotion spots and to third in the Championship table.

 