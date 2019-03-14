XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/03/2019 - 08:37 GMT

Six Or Seven Top, Top Teams – Jurgen Klopp Compares Premier League and Bundesliga

 




Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that there are more than half-a-dozen teams in the Premier League who could thrive in any league in the world, but says that not all the sides in the league are better than in the Bundesliga.

The Premier League’s strength this season was further demonstrated on Wednesday night when Liverpool beat German champions Bayern Munich to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals.




All the four Premier League teams competing in this season’s Champions League have made it to the hat for the final eight, with Manchester City and Liverpool considered two of the favourites to win the competition; Manchester City crushed Schalke in their last 16 tie, while Tottenham Hotspur saw off Borussia Dortmund.

Comparing England to the Bundesliga, Klopp insisted that not every team in the Premier League is better than their German counterparts.
 


But he insisted that what makes the Premier League a special competition is at least six to seven teams in it could thrive and compete in any top league in the world.

Klopp was quoted as saying by German broadcaster Sport1: “Not all teams in the Premier League are better than in the Bundesliga.
 


“But there are six to seven teams who can play in every league in the world.

“So that makes it a bit special.”

The last time four Premier League teams reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League was 2009.

Three of those teams made it to the semi-final, with Manchester United making the final, only to lose to eventual winners Barcelona.
 