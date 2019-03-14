Six Or Seven Top, Top Teams – Jurgen Klopp Compares Premier League and Bundesliga

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that there are more than half-a-dozen teams in the Premier League who could thrive in any league in the world, but says that not all the sides in the league are better than in the Bundesliga.



The Premier League’s strength this season was further demonstrated on Wednesday night when Liverpool beat German champions Bayern Munich to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals.











All the four Premier League teams competing in this season’s Champions League have made it to the hat for the final eight, with Manchester City and Liverpool considered two of the favourites to win the competition; Manchester City crushed Schalke in their last 16 tie, while Tottenham Hotspur saw off Borussia Dortmund.



Comparing England to the Bundesliga, Klopp insisted that not every team in the Premier League is better than their German counterparts.





But he insisted that what makes the Premier League a special competition is at least six to seven teams in it could thrive and compete in any top league in the world.



Klopp was quoted as saying by German broadcaster Sport1: “Not all teams in the Premier League are better than in the Bundesliga.





“But there are six to seven teams who can play in every league in the world.



“So that makes it a bit special.”



The last time four Premier League teams reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League was 2009.



Three of those teams made it to the semi-final, with Manchester United making the final, only to lose to eventual winners Barcelona.

