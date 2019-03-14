XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/03/2019 - 11:47 GMT

Steven Gerrard Must Win Trophies But Job Not At Risk Now – Former Scotland Star

 




Former Scotland international Alan Rough is sure that Steven Gerrard will not be threatened by the sack after Rangers’ Scottish Cup exit to Aberdeen on Tuesday.

The Light Blues ruined their best chance of lifting silverware this season after succumbing to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of rivals Aberdeen on Tuesday at Ibrox in a Scottish Cup quarter-final replay.




Despite blowing a fantastic opportunity to book their berth in the semi-final against rivals Celtic at Hampden Park, Rough feels that Gerrard's job is not at risk.

The former Scotland shot-stopper claimed that Gerrard’s decision to leave Ibrox will solely depend on himself and that the club will not be even thinking about his position.
 


Rough also stressed Rangers’ commendable run in Europe and maintained they are a better side now, while also suggesting that Gerrard will still be around when they improve and push even further for silverware.

“No, I don’t think so [that Gerrard is under pressure after the defeat against Aberdeen]”, Rough said on the PLZ Soccer show.  
 


“I think when Steven Gerrard decides to move, it will be his decision, I don’t think the club will make that.

“He’s had a good European run, which will be a big plus for them.

"They are a better side, there’s no doubt about that.

"Yes, they do have to win trophies, but I don’t think he’ll get sacked.

“I think he’ll be there until they improve, I really don’t think they’ll sack him.”

Rangers, who are currently eight points adrift of Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table, return to action on Saturday, when they host Kilmarnock at Ibrox.
 