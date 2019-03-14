Steven Gerrard Must Win Trophies But Job Not At Risk Now – Former Scotland Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland international Alan Rough is sure that Steven Gerrard will not be threatened by the sack after Rangers’ Scottish Cup exit to Aberdeen on Tuesday.



The Light Blues ruined their best chance of lifting silverware this season after succumbing to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of rivals Aberdeen on Tuesday at Ibrox in a Scottish Cup quarter-final replay.











Despite blowing a fantastic opportunity to book their berth in the semi-final against rivals Celtic at Hampden Park, Rough feels that Gerrard's job is not at risk.



The former Scotland shot-stopper claimed that Gerrard’s decision to leave Ibrox will solely depend on himself and that the club will not be even thinking about his position.





Rough also stressed Rangers’ commendable run in Europe and maintained they are a better side now, while also suggesting that Gerrard will still be around when they improve and push even further for silverware.



“No, I don’t think so [that Gerrard is under pressure after the defeat against Aberdeen]”, Rough said on the PLZ Soccer show.





“I think when Steven Gerrard decides to move, it will be his decision, I don’t think the club will make that.



“He’s had a good European run, which will be a big plus for them.



"They are a better side, there’s no doubt about that.



"Yes, they do have to win trophies, but I don’t think he’ll get sacked.



“I think he’ll be there until they improve, I really don’t think they’ll sack him.”



Rangers, who are currently eight points adrift of Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table, return to action on Saturday, when they host Kilmarnock at Ibrox.

