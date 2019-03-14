Summer Is Massive For Steven Gerrard – Rangers Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has insisted Steven Gerrard is not under any pressure at the moment, but admits it will be a big summer coming up for the Gers boss.



The Gers crashed out of the Scottish Cup at Ibrox after suffering a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Aberdeen in their quarter-final replay on Tuesday night.











Despite going level on points with Celtic after their Old Firm derby win prior to the winter break, Rangers have struggled since the turn of the year and now find themselves eight points adrift of their rivals in the league table.



The defeat to Aberdeen on Tuesday now means that Rangers will have to depend on unlikely slip-ups from Celtic, if they are to lift silverware at the end of the season.





And although they are far from usurping Celtic in Scotland, Ferguson believes that Gerrard is not under any pressure at Rangers at the moment.



However, the Gers legend admitted it is a big summer coming up for him as he continues to work on strengthening his masterplan to bring trophies back to Ibrox.





Ferguson also conceded that Gerrard will be bitterly disappointed with Rangers’ performances in the big games and stressed they should be winning games like the one against Aberdeen.



“I don’t think he will be under pressure, I think it will be a big summer for him”, Ferguson said on the PLZ Soccer show.



“He’s had to do a full rebuild, I still think there’s so positions that need strengthening and he’ll know that.



"But you can see him in his interviews, he’s bitterly disappointed when it comes to the big games, these Rangers players haven’t stepped up to the mark.



“That will be frustrating him, there’s no doubt in my mind."



Ferguson insists that Gerrard has improved Rangers, despite disappointments in big games.



"I do think they’re a better team, I do think they’ve got good players, but when it comes down to that period when you’re involved in games, quarter-finals, getting to Hampden against your biggest rivals, they’re games you’ve got to be winning.”



Rangers have failed to win their last three games in all competitions since the beginning of the month.

