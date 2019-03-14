There’s Pressure, We Need Win Over Walsall – Sunderland Boss Jack Ross

Follow @insidefutbol





Jack Ross has insisted Sunderland must win against Walsall in League One on Saturday to achieve what they want to this season and live up to the expectations at the club.



The Black Cats were held to a 0-0 draw in their last outing against promotion rivals Barnsley, but continue to remain in contention for automatic promotion after having played a game fewer.











And after dropping points in each of their last two outings, Sunderland return to action in League One, when they face Walsall at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.



Ahead of their final league game before the international break, Ross has insisted Sunderland must get back to winning ways against Walsall to achieve what they want this season and live up to their expectations.





The Scot also admitted there is always pressure week in, week out, while managing a big club like Sunderland and conceded the consequences become more acute as the games start running out.



“When you manage this club there’s an expectation to win every week”, Ross said in a press conference ahead of the meeting with Walsall.





“The pressure never changes.



"The consequences become more acute as the games run out.



“To achieve what we want to this season we need to win games, starting on Saturday.”



Sunderland needed a late equaliser to salvage a draw when the two sides met earlier in the season and were also knocked out by Walsall in the FA Cup in December.

