This Is Ideal For Arsenal – Former Gunner Offers Attack Selection Advice

Pascal Cygan has urged Arsenal to continue to persist with playing two up front as he feels Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have been complementing each other brilliantly in recent weeks.



Arsenal need their strikers to fire tonight at the Emirates as they are looking to overturn a 3-1 first leg deficit against Ligue 1 outfit Rennes in their Europa League last 16 tie.











Unai Emery has been playing three at the back in recent weeks, with Lacazette and Aubameyang playing as the two up front, and Cygan believes that is the system Arsenal should go with against Rennes.



Arsenal need goals to reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League and the former Gunner feels Aubameyang’s ability to get behind the defence and Lacazette’s ability to play as a conduit between midfield and attack have been perfectly complementing each other.





“For them, that is the ideal system”, the former Arsenal star told French sports daily L’Equipe.



“They are very complimentary to each other: Aubameyang uses his speed to stretch the defence.





“And Alexandre is more of a player who can play as a pivot, able to unhook defences and connect between the midfield and attack.”



Emery is likely to go for an attacking side tonight as Arsenal need to score at least two goals to give themselves a chance to qualify.

