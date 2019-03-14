This Is What Steve Clarke Told Me – Liverpool Loanee After Netting

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool loanee Liam Millar has revealed that Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke told him to remain patient and a goal would surely come, ahead of his strike against St Mirren.



The 19-year-old, who joined the Scottish outfit on loan from Liverpool in January, has so far featured in five games for Killie, with the goal on Monday against St Mirren helping to open his account for the Scottish Premiership side.











While expressing his delight with the strike, the Liverpool contracted youngster said that he is thankful to his manager, who gave him advice which proved to be on the money.



"He said just keep being patient and your opportunity will come", Millar told his club's official website.





"When I got the chance in the box then I put the game away."



Highly rated Millar is now keen to make sure he gets amongst the goals on a regular basis in Scotland.





"It’s an honour for me to score my first goal especially up here at Killie.



"I’m just looking forward to hopefully scoring many more as the season goes on."



Liverpool will be looking for Millar to kick on with his development while on loan at Kilmarnock, who under Clarke are pushing to finish in the top three.

