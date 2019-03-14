This Is Why Leeds Players Will Be Relishing Sheffield United Meeting – Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Tony Dorigo has insisted that the Whites’ clash against Sheffield United in the race for promotion is the kind of game players look forward to in playing.



With the race for promotion heating up, Leeds will host Sheffield United on Saturday, with only two points separating the two sides.











Dorigo has explained that while the local rivalry will add more zing to the clash, the fact that the two sides are at the top end of the table means the players will want to prove that they deserve to be in the Premier League next season.



“First thing is as a player, these are the games you want to play in”, Dorigo told LUTV.





“Honestly, these are fantastic games.



“You want to show how good you are, you want to show you deserve to be at the top and in the Premier League and these are the games that do it.





“Local rivals as well, down the road.



"We know it’s going to be a fantastic atmosphere.”



Marcelo Bielsa’s side beat Reading 3-0 in their last game, and will hope to open up a five-point gap between themselves and Sheffield United with a win come Saturday.



The Whites have the chance to do the double over Sheffield United as they beat the Blades away from home in early December.