XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/03/2019 - 09:03 GMT

This Is Why Leeds Players Will Be Relishing Sheffield United Meeting – Former White

 




Former Leeds United star Tony Dorigo has insisted that the Whites’ clash against Sheffield United in the race for promotion is the kind of game players look forward to in playing.

With the race for promotion heating up, Leeds will host Sheffield United on Saturday, with only two points separating the two sides.




Dorigo has explained that while the local rivalry will add more zing to the clash, the fact that the two sides are at the top end of the table means the players will want to prove that they deserve to be in the Premier League next season.

“First thing is as a player, these are the games you want to play in”, Dorigo told LUTV.
 


“Honestly, these are fantastic games.

“You want to show how good you are, you want to show you deserve to be at the top and in the Premier League and these are the games that do it.
 


“Local rivals as well, down the road.

"We know it’s going to be a fantastic atmosphere.”

Marcelo Bielsa’s side beat Reading 3-0 in their last game, and will hope to open up a five-point gap between themselves and Sheffield United with a win come Saturday.

The Whites have the chance to do the double over Sheffield United as they beat the Blades away from home in early December.

 