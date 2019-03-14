XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

14/03/2019 - 20:11 GMT

Walsall Boss Admits Selection Headache For Sunderland Clash

 




Walsall manager Dean Keates has revealed that Aston Villa loanee Corey Blackett-Taylor has given him selection headache ahead of the big match against Sunderland this weekend.

In spite of his struggles for minutes since arriving in January, the player impressed the manager with his cameo after coming off the bench for the last 20 minutes of the match against Portsmouth on Tuesday.




Keates was impressed with what he saw and now insists that the 21-year-old has given him a selection headache as they prepare to visit the Stadium of Light this weekend.

“Performance-wise, Corey came on against Portsmouth and gave me something to think about”, the Walsall manager was quoted as saying by Express & Star.
 


“He livened the game up. He’s been waiting for his opportunity. He’s been a bit frustrated over the last few weeks and I had a chat with him the other day.

“He’s been champing at the bit to get an opportunity. But he came on, did well and has now given me something to think about for the weekend.”


The youngster has so far managed only 93 minutes of action for the League One side, with the game against Portsmouth being his fourth of the season.

Walsall will hope that Blackett-Taylor's inclusion will help the team as they fight to survive in the league.
 