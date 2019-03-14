We Can Beat Sunderland But I’d Take Draw Now – Walsall Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Walsall legend Chris Marsh has admitted he would take a draw from the side's weekend visit to Sunderland, though insists beating Jack Ross' men is not impossible, as the Saddlers proved in the FA Cup earlier this term.



The Black Cats will host Dean Keates' side in a League One fixture this Saturday as Walsall look to put together a string of results to pull away from the danger zone.











Walsall are currently placed 19th with 42 points from 37 league games and are two points ahead of relegation threatened Oxford United.



They lost in midweek against Portsmouth and the fixture list is not kinder over the next two games, with meetings with promotion challengers Sunderland and Barnsley.





Walsall legend Marsh believes the focus needs to be on damage limitation and admits he would take two draws now.



"Now it’s on to Sunderland, which is going to be an incredibly tough game. Barnsley is going to be just as difficult. And, for me, it’s all about damage limitation", he wrote in his column for Express & Star.





"I’m not saying we can’t go the Stadium of Light and win – we can and have done once already this season.



"But with the budgets both Sunderland and Barnsley have at their disposal, it’s going to be incredibly tough.



"The important thing is the players give everything.



"I’d take two draws now."



Walsall have not been beaten by Sunderland yet this season, holding the Black Cats to a draw at the Bescot Stadium in the league and winning at the Stadium of Light in the FA Cup, following a draw in the original tie.

