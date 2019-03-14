XRegister
06 October 2018

14/03/2019 - 16:17 GMT

We Need To Do This Against Celtic In Cup Clash – Aberdeen Assistant

 




Aberdeen assistant boss Tony Docherty feels that the Dons will have to show a lot of resiliency when they take on Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park.

Derek McInnes’ side impressively shut out the Rangers attack at Ibrox in midweek and picked up a 2-0 win to book their date against Celtic.




Rangers saw plenty of the ball and had a total of 15 shots, but only two of them were on target as the Dons frustrated the Gers in Glasgow.

Aberdeen were beaten by Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final in December last year, and have the chance to avenge their defeat and stop the Hoops from winning yet another treble.
 


Docherty has admitted that Celtic are likely to see a lot of the ball, as Rangers did, and believes his side will have to show character to get the job done against the current holders.

"We're only halfway there, we've got a big game coming up now", Docherty told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.
 


"We need to keep that type of mentality, that resilience, that strength of character going down there to try and win at these places because that's the only way you're successful.

"We're confident in possession and we're confident out of possession and I think you need to have that because you know going to Celtic Park and Ibrox they're going to get a lot of the ball so you need to keep your composure.”

Aberdeen visited Celtic and grabbed a 0-0 draw last weekend in a performance which will encourage the Dons.

 