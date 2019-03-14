XRegister
14/03/2019 - 08:23 GMT

We Should Be Full of Confidence Anyway – Liverpool Star After Win In Germany

 




Virgil van Dijk has insisted that Liverpool should be riding high on confidence both in the Premier League and the Champions League due to their form at the moment.

Van Dijk scored his first Champions League goal this season as Liverpool beat Bayern Munich 3-1 at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night to progress to the quarter-finals.




Liverpool are fighting on two fronts – in the Premier League and the Champions League – going into the final stretch of the 2018/19 season.

The Reds are now just a point behind league leaders Manchester City and Van Dijk is hopeful that the confidence from their Champions League progress will rub onto their league form in the title race.
 


But the Liverpool defender feels the players should be high on confidence regardless as they are performing at the top level and are involved in major competitions going into the final months of the season.

Asked if Champions League progress will help Liverpool in the title race, the defender told Norwegian broadcaster Viasport: “Hopefully it should give us a boost.
 


“We should be full of confidence anyway.

"We're in the last eight of the Champions League. We're in the title race.

“And it's all looking pretty positive.

“Let’s just focus on that and let see where we are.”

Liverpool will be next in action on Sunday when they will travel to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham.
 