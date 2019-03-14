We’ll See Benefits of This – Tottenham Star Optimistic for Season Run-in

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko feels that Spurs will see the benefits of their warm weather training camp in Barcelona as the season enters a crucial stage.



The Lilywhites are not scheduled to play their next game before 31st March, when they have a high-importance clash with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side.











With Tottenham enjoying a break in action, boss Mauricio Pochettino chose to take the players to Barcelona for a training camp



The midfielder insists that it is a nice break for his team, coming after the loss against Southampton on 9th March, and feels they needed the opportunity to catch their breath.





“It’s been a good week. It was good to come here, especially after the defeat against Southampton”, Sissoko told his club's official website.



“We’ve had a good time all together, trying to refresh the mind and to have some nice time together.





“Everything has been good.



"Now most of the players will go off with their national teams and hopefully we can come back and be ready again to finish the season well.



“In the last few months we have played a lot of games and it was good to have a bit of rest and to spend some time all together."



And Sissoko feels certain the break will help for the remainder of the campaign.



“We obviously spend every day together at the training ground, but it’s good to all be away at the same time together and do different things and I think that will help us for the rest of the season.”



Tottenham will need to get back on track in the Premier League quickly, with fourth placed Arsenal having closed to within just a point, while Manchester United and Chelsea are only four and five points behind, respectively.

