Absolutely Love This – Leeds Youth Coach Hails Whites Talent Reuniting With Norwich Star

Leeds United youth coach Michael Morton has hailed the reunion of former Whites talent Ronaldo Vieira and Norwich City starlet Ben Godfrey, after both received England Under-20s call-ups.



Vieira, who made the switch to Sampdoria in Serie A last summer, played alongside Godfrey at the i2i international academy in England.











The duo have taken different routes to senior football with Vieira joining Leeds, where he was quickly picked out as a key talent, while Godfrey signed a contract with York City, before his switch to Carrow Road.



Despite treading different roads since they entered senior football, the pair are now set to be reunited after being called up to represent England Under-20s in their Elite League games.





And in the wake of their call up to the Young Lions team, Leeds youth coach Morton has hailed their reunion by admitting he is loving it.



“Ronaldo Vieira and Ben Godfrey reunited, absolutely love this fellas”, Morton wrote on Twitter.





“What a journey since you both ripped it up in midfield for York City FC youth team.”



Vieira, who has 11 appearances for England Under-20s under his belt, could feature alongside Godfrey if the pair are selected for the games against Poland and Portugal later this month.



Paul Simpson has also named another Leeds United talent in the form of Tom Pearce in the 23-man squad for the double header.

