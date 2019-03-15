XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/03/2019 - 14:06 GMT

Carlo Ancelotti Reacts To Arsenal Draw In Europa League

 




Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti believes that it will be a difficult challenge for his team to play Arsenal in the Europa League, but it will be one that the club and the fans will certainly relish.

In the draw that took place on Friday, the Italian side were drawn to face the English giants in the quarter-finals, with the first leg of the tie scheduled to be played at the Emirates on 11th April.




The return leg in Italy will be played a week later and the former Chelsea manager is excited about the opportunity to host the Gunners at the Stadio San Paolo.

Ancelotti is expecting a tough test for Napoli, but is ready for it.
 


"[The draw against Arsenal is] a difficult but very fascinating challenge for us, for the club and for our fans", Ancelotti said.

Ancelotti's team reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League by beating Red Bull Salzburg in the last 16 stage over the course of the two legs.
 


The side are also in good form in the league and are placed second in the Serie A table, but trail leaders Juventus by 18 points.

Arsenal saw off Rennes to reach the last eight.
 