Carlo Ancelotti Reacts To Arsenal Draw In Europa League

Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti believes that it will be a difficult challenge for his team to play Arsenal in the Europa League, but it will be one that the club and the fans will certainly relish.



In the draw that took place on Friday, the Italian side were drawn to face the English giants in the quarter-finals, with the first leg of the tie scheduled to be played at the Emirates on 11th April.











The return leg in Italy will be played a week later and the former Chelsea manager is excited about the opportunity to host the Gunners at the Stadio San Paolo.



Ancelotti is expecting a tough test for Napoli, but is ready for it.





"[The draw against Arsenal is] a difficult but very fascinating challenge for us, for the club and for our fans", Ancelotti said.



Ancelotti's team reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League by beating Red Bull Salzburg in the last 16 stage over the course of the two legs.





The side are also in good form in the league and are placed second in the Serie A table, but trail leaders Juventus by 18 points.



Arsenal saw off Rennes to reach the last eight.

