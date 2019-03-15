Had Feeling We’d Get No Help – Rennes Star Unhappy With Refereeing In Arsenal Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Rennes midfielder Clement Grenier has insisted that even before Thursday night’s game against Arsenal his team got a hint that they were not going to get any favours from the officials.



The French side came into the second leg of their Europa League last 16 tie with a 3-1 win at home under their belt, but Arsenal smashed them 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium to progress to the quarter-finals at their expense.











Rennes were left aggrieved by some of the refereeing decisions and believe that two of the goals could have been chalked off for being offside.



Grenier does not want to use the officiating as an excuse as he believes Arsenal were clearly better than Rennes, but he admits that his side did not get too many decisions from the referee.





The midfielder admits that Rennes were circumspect even before the game as they were taken by surprise after Alexandre Lacazette’s suspension was lifted ahead of the clash.



He admits Rennes were certain before the game that they were not going to receive any handouts from the referee before the first whistle was blown.





Grenier was quoted as saying by France Football: “This is not an excuse obviously, Arsenal were better than us tonight.



“But what is unfortunate is that the referee helped facilitate the game for Arsenal, he didn’t whistle a lot in our favour.



“We suspected before the tie that nothing would go in our favour, with the leg reversal.



“The fact that Alexandre Lacazette became eligible after he was supposed to be suspended and tonight there were things that are hard to understand.”



Unai Emery won the Europa League three times on the trot with Sevilla and is looking to emulate his success in the competition with Arsenal this season.



The Gunners will face Napoli in the last eight.

