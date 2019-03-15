XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/03/2019 - 13:41 GMT

Happy Not To Draw Arsenal – Chelsea Director

 




Chelsea director David Barnard has conceded that the club are happy not to face Arsenal in the Europa League quarter-finals.

The Champions League will witness an all English quarter-final tie when Tottenham take on Manchester City, but the Europa League has not thrown up such a mix.




Chelsea and Arsenal have managed to avoid each other, with the Blues playing Slavia Prague and the Gunners handed much tougher opponents in Napoli in the quarter-finals.

Barnard admits that Chelsea are happy not to take on their London rivals in the last eight of the competition, but insisted that no game will be easy at such a late stage of the Europa League.
 


He told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “We are happy that we have avoided Arsenal, but in saying that, nothing is easy.

“Our opponents deserve to be at this stage of the competition.”
 


The Chelsea director stressed that the club still want to qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top four as European ties are always tricky.

But Barnard insisted that the club will treat the Europa League with equal importance.

“We must aim to qualify through the Premier League.

“It is always complicated in Europe, but we are taking every competition seriously.”

Maurizio Sarri has opted to use some of his fringe players in the Europa League, but it remains to be seen whether that changes as they progress in the competition.
 