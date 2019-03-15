He Gets Lots of Offers – Lille Supremo Confident Despite Chelsea Links For Sporting Director

Follow @insidefutbol





Lille president Gerard Lopez is confident of holding on to Chelsea linked technical director Luis Campos and believes he would not get the same kind of freedom at another club.



Campos has been acting as the technical director at Lille since 2017 and is a major figure behind the scenes when it comes to recruitment at the club.











The Portuguese is a highly respected operator and was previously the sporting director at Monaco, where he helped build the side that played in the Champions League semi-final two years ago.



Chelsea are looking for a long term replacement for Michael Emenalo, who left the club for Monaco in 2017 and have reportedly been in contact with Campos to take up the role of technical director at Stamford Bridge.





But Lopez is confident of holding on to the Portuguese as he believes Campos is a man of his word and wants to succeed at Lille.



The Ligue 1 president also feels he would not get the same kind of freedom to carry out his work at another club that he gets at Lille.





“Luis receives offers every three to four months”, Lopez told French sports daily L’Equipe.



“He is like a family member, emotional and he also has a word and honour.



“He also has a big pride in succeeding with Lille. We have a strong relationship – Christophe [Galtier], him and me.



“I am not sure he can live his passion so freely at another club.”



Roman Abramovich’s long term aide Marina Granovskaia has been taking the major decisions on transfers since Emenalo’s exit.

