I Can’t Get My Head Around These Two Rangers Signings – Former Scotland Star

Former Scotland star Alan Rough has questioned Rangers signing Jermain Defoe and Steven Davis, noting the pair's limited involvement in the team in recent weeks.



The Gers sent out a huge statement during the winter transfer window by roping in two high-profile signings, albeit on a loan basis, in the form of Defoe and Davis from England.











However, the pair have not yet made the giant impact some expected and have been powerless to stop Rangers falling eight points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership and exiting the Scottish Cup.



The duo have clocked a combined 691 minutes of playing time in the Scottish Premiership, subsequently struggling to nail down a regular berth in the playing eleven at Ibrox.





And Rough has questioned why Rangers invested so much money on the loan signings of Defoe and Davis, if the pair are going to be used sparingly by manager Steven Gerrard this season.



The former Scotland international admitted he cannot get his head around the signings and stressed the Rangers fans will be disappointed with how things have worked out for the duo.





“It’s the Defoe-Davis one I can’t get my head around when these two were mooted to become Rangers from the high heavens”, Rough said on the PLZ Soccer show.



“Everybody was talking about how good they were, the experience they have, what they’ve done in English football, what they’ve done here and all of a sudden, the two of them come up here on X amount of pounds, a lot of X amount of pounds and they’re not even first team starters.



“They’re not even playing", Rough continued.



"They’re not even starting the game with the quality we know they’ve had and that will be a disappointment for the Rangers supporters as well.”



Rangers, who crashed out of the Scottish Cup on Tuesday night via a home defeat from Aberdeen, shift their focus to the Scottis Premiership when they host Kilmarnock at Ibrox on Saturday.

