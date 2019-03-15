I See Some Marcelo Bielsa In Chris Wilder – Former Leeds Star Explains

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Ben Parker has likened Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder to Marcelo Bielsa and admits it will be an interesting tactical battle between the managerial pair on Saturday.



The Blades take the trip to Elland Road on Saturday in a bid to try and give themselves a huge boost in the race for automatic promotion from the Championship with a win over rivals Leeds.











And ahead of the colossal showdown between the two sides, Parker has explained why he feels the managers of both sides are somewhat similar in their approach to players.



The former White compared Wilder to Bielsa by claiming both tacticians are reliant on getting the best out of players given to them and insisted their similar traits deserve a lot of credit.





Parker also admitted that the game at Elland Road should work out to be an interesting tactical battle between the two managers who will be eyeing outperforming each other.



“[Wilder’s ability to get the best out of players] is probably a similar trait to him and Bielsa, the similar type of players, but getting the best out of them”, Parker told LUTV.





“And that’s a really good trait as a coach, as a manager so it deserves a lot of credit.



“It will be an interesting tactical battle from two great managers.”



Sheffield United could leapfrog Leeds in the league table, if they manage to secure a third straight win in the Championship at Elland Road on Saturday.

