I Think Steven Gerrard Could Be Finding This Difficult – Former Rangers Star

Former Rangers star Gordon Smith believes that Steven Gerrard could be finding it difficult to relate to players who are far from the level he was at as a player.



The Light Blues’ hopes of lifting cup silverware came crashing down at Ibrox on Tuesday, when they were unceremoniously dumped out of the Scottish Cup by rivals Aberdeen.











Derek McInnes’ men have now beaten Rangers in Glasgow three times across all competitions this term and the Gers’ inability to outperform their opponents was laid bare.



Rangers have failed to step up during big games since their Old Firm derby win over Celtic just before the winter break in Scotland and have allowed the Bhoys to establish a healthy lead in the title race.





And in the wake of their most recent setback against the Dons, Smith accepts Gerrard must consider dropping players who have let him down in big games this season.



The former Ger revealed he backs Gerrard and feels that the Englishman is the right character to carry Rangers forward, but stressed he must start making bold managerial decisions to improve the club’s fortunes.





“I think yes [Gerrard must wield the axe on players who have let him down on big games this season], I think he’s got to assess that, that’s what you’ve got to do”, Smith said on the PLZ Soccer show.



“There’s no doubt, he’s a tremendous character, a big name in the game, he’s had a fantastic career.



“He’s new to management, a lot of people were questioning it when he got appointed, I still thought it was good in terms of where he’s been, he knows the game."



Smith also stressed Gerrard may be finding it tough to relate to players far from the level he was as a player.



“Now what happens is that he’s all of a sudden dealing with players in a managerial sense that he’s never had to deal with in a playing sense because he always had better quality team-mates around him.



“And that’s maybe one of the things he is finding it hard to understand, why some of these players can’t do it consistently, they can’t do it in the big games and they’re not offering what he thought they could offer at times.”



Rangers, who are currently eight points adrift of league leaders Celtic, face third-placed Kilmarnock at Ibrox on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership.

