It’s Out of Window – Liverpool Legend Cautious On FC Porto Tie

John Aldridge has insisted Liverpool’s win over FC Porto in last season’s Champions League will have little effect as this time around the Reds will play first at home in the quarter-final tie.



Liverpool have arguably received the easier draw amongst the four English teams in the Champions League quarter-finals in the form of the Portuguese giants Porto.











The Reds smashed Porto last season in the round of 16 stage when they beat them 5-0 at Portugal in the first leg, which effectively decided the tie even before the return leg at Anfield.



However, Aldridge believes it is a hard enough draw for Liverpool and last season’s result does not really matter as Porto will play the second leg at home, compared to last year.





He also delved into the prospect of facing either Manchester United or Barcelona in the semi-finals.



Aldridge took to Twitter and wrote: “Very interesting draw folks!!





“Porto 1st leg at home! Last year’s results go out of the window! Hard enough.



“Semis either us or Porto v Barca or Man U!!!



“Away 1st leg.”



Tottenham have been drawn to face Manchester City, and Manchester United will take on Barcelona, with the second leg set to take place at the Nou Camp.

