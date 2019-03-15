XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/03/2019 - 19:28 GMT

Leeds Fans Could Decide Game Against Sheffield United – Former White

 




Leeds United's fans could be the difference between the Whites drawing with or beating Sheffield United on Saturday at Elland Road, Ben Parker feels.

The race for automatic promotion in the Championship is heating up with every passing week and it could still have a number of plot twists remaining, with one potentially in the offing with Leeds hosting Sheffield United at Elland Road.




Both teams are buoyed after a good run of form in recent weeks and are separated by just two points in the league table ahead of the meeting.

Leeds are expected to be backed by a vociferous support, much like during their win over West Brom earlier this month, and Parker feels the home fans will have a key role to play in the game.
 


The former White hailed the fans for the atmosphere generated during the win over the Baggies and insisted that against the Blades the fans could make all the difference to the outcome.

“The big key and the big difference can be the fans [in terms of deciding the outcome of the game]”, Parker told LUTV.  
 


“That can be, in these type of games, the difference that gets you between getting a draw or three points.

"So they’ve got a massive part to play, don’t get me wrong.

“The atmosphere here against West Brom, I can’t remember a time when I’ve heard the crowd like that.

"They were fantastic, so I fully expect us to turn up like that and be on the front foot.”

Leeds earned a late 1-0 win over the Blades during the reverse fixture between the sides at Bramall Lane in the Championship in December.
 