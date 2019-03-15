Leeds Fans Could Decide Game Against Sheffield United – Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United's fans could be the difference between the Whites drawing with or beating Sheffield United on Saturday at Elland Road, Ben Parker feels.



The race for automatic promotion in the Championship is heating up with every passing week and it could still have a number of plot twists remaining, with one potentially in the offing with Leeds hosting Sheffield United at Elland Road.











Both teams are buoyed after a good run of form in recent weeks and are separated by just two points in the league table ahead of the meeting.



Leeds are expected to be backed by a vociferous support, much like during their win over West Brom earlier this month, and Parker feels the home fans will have a key role to play in the game.





The former White hailed the fans for the atmosphere generated during the win over the Baggies and insisted that against the Blades the fans could make all the difference to the outcome.



“The big key and the big difference can be the fans [in terms of deciding the outcome of the game]”, Parker told LUTV.





“That can be, in these type of games, the difference that gets you between getting a draw or three points.



"So they’ve got a massive part to play, don’t get me wrong.



“The atmosphere here against West Brom, I can’t remember a time when I’ve heard the crowd like that.



"They were fantastic, so I fully expect us to turn up like that and be on the front foot.”



Leeds earned a late 1-0 win over the Blades during the reverse fixture between the sides at Bramall Lane in the Championship in December.

