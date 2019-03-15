Makes Sheffield United Tick, Be Bang At It Against Him – Former Leeds Star Picks Out Danger Man

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Ben Parker has picked out Sheffield United star Oliver Norwood as a danger man ahead of the Blades' visit to Elland Road.



The Whites lock horns with rivals and fellow promotion-chasers Sheffield United in a Yorkshire derby at Elland Road on Saturday in the Championship.











Both teams are currently separated by just two points in the race for automatic promotion and will be eyeing giving themselves a huge shot in the arm by sealing maximum points on Saturday.



And ahead of Leeds’ crucial game at home, Parker has singled out Blades midfielder Norwood for encouraging words, as he believes the midfielder is their key player, who makes the entire team tick.





The former White admitted that Norwood has experience of playing for several top clubs in the division in the past and lauded him for his exceptional passing range and ability to score from midfield.



“He’s been at good teams at this level, he’s been at the likes of Huddersfield, Fulham, Brighton, all teams at the top end of the Championship table [in the past]”, Parker told LUTV.





“It could have been quite easier to pick out another Billy Sharp or [David] McGoldrick at the top end [as their best player], but he really makes this team tick.



“He gets on the ball, his range of passing is different class and what he can do is he can get into these positions and pop-up with a goal."



Parker also insisted Norwood is the kind of player teams would ideally want to play with rather than facing as an opponent, due to his ability to beat the high-press and maintained Leeds must focus on limiting his influence.



“He’s the kind of player you’d like in your side and not coming up against because he can pick you off, especially if we’re trying to press high up the pitch, players like him can pop it around you, so we’ve got to make sure we’re bang at it against him”, he added.



Norwood, who is a product of the academy at Manchester United, has notched up nine assists and scored three goals in the Championship this term.

