Manchester City Offer Academy Coaching Role To Roma Legend

Manchester City have offered Roma captain Daniele De Rossi a coaching role in their academy with a view to being promoted to the first team staff in the future.



The 35-year-old midfielder, who has spent all his career at Roma, could call time on his playing days at the end of the season.











No announcement has been made, but there are suggestions that the veteran midfielder is contemplating retirement and ending his close to a two-decade-long career.



Roma are likely to want to retain his services in some capacity after he ends his playing career, but there are claims another club have already made a move for De Rossi.





According to Turin-based Italian daily Tuttosport, Manchester City have already been in touch with the midfielder with regards to plans after his retirement and have offered him a role at the club.



The Premier League champions want De Rossi to join their highly rated academy as a coach and have already discussed promoting him to the senior team staff in the future.





The Italian is yet to announce his retirement but already has an offer on his table to coach in the Manchester City academy.



It remains to be seen whether he accepts a fresh role at Roma or takes up a new adventure in England with Manchester City.

