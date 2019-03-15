Newcastle Put Ligue 1 Coach On Radar In Event Rafael Benitez Leaves

Follow @insidefutbol





Lyon coach Bruno Genesio has popped up on the radar of Newcastle United, who are still not sure whether Rafael Benitez is going to stay at the club next season.



Benitez is out of contract in the summer and he has so far refused to divulge whether he is going to sign a new deal with Newcastle at the end of the current campaign.











The Spaniard has been left frustrated by Newcastle’s penny-pinching in the transfer market and is seeking assurances before he commits his future to the club.



Newcastle are very much aware that Benitez could walk away in the summer and the club are already preparing to make sure that they are not caught off guard in that situation.





And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Magpies are considering the prospect of bringing in Lyon coach Genesio if the Spaniard decides to pack his bags.



The Frenchman is also out of contract at the end of the season and Lyon are yet to finalise whether to offer him fresh terms.





Genesio wants to stay at Lyon, but he is also drawing up contingency plans if Les Gones decide to bring in someone new in the summer.



Israeli super-agent Pini Zahavi has been working on the 52-year-old’s behalf and trying to assess the possibility of taking him to England ahead of next season.

