Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Indicates Trophy Focus

Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits that he will narrow his focus and aim to win trophies as his side approach the final month of the season.



Solskjaer suffered his first defeat since taking over in December when Manchester United went down to a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates last weekend.











He is looking forward to his side bouncing back from the result as Manchester United will travel to Wolves for an FA Cup quarter-final clash on Saturday night.



While Manchester United are only fighting to finish in the top four, they are still in with a chance to finish with trophies in their cabinet this season due to their continued presence in the FA Cup and the Champions League.





Solskjaer admits that his side have done well over the last few months to keep themselves in the top four hunt and in the two cup competitions.



But he admits that going into the end of the season, Manchester United will have to narrow their focus and indicated winning a trophy could become a priority.





“We’ve done well, of course, we’ve given ourselves a chance to be in and amongst top four, we’re in cup quarter-finals both in the FA Cup and the Champions League”, Solskjaer said in a press conference via MUTV.



“We’ve been on a good run.



"Now it is not the squeaky bum time like the gaffer used to say, but it tightens up in April and May at Manchester United.



“We narrow the focus and it’s now about winning trophies, make use of the squad."



Manchester United will be back in league action after the break on Saturday 30th March when they host Watford at Old Trafford.

