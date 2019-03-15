Olivier Giroud Remains Important Player For Us – Maurizio Sarri

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has insisted that Olivier Giroud remains a valuable part of his squad following the Frenchman’s hat-trick against Dynamo Kyiv on Thursday night.



Giroud scored a treble in Chelsea’s 5-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv in Ukraine on Thursday night as they romped home on their way to the quarter-finals of the Europa League.











The Frenchman has been a bit part player for Chelsea in the Premier League and has scored just one league goal this season, but the story has been different in Europe.



The striker has started in seven of their nine Europa League games this season and has netted nine goals in the competition.





Sarri is pleased with the striker’s contribution and believes he has always been playing well when called upon to do a job.



The Chelsea boss stressed that Giroud remains a key part of the Chelsea squad.





Speaking about the Frenchman, Sarri said in a press conference: "Very, very good. But, in the last period, every time he has been on the pitch, he was able to play really very well.



“He's scored nine goals in this competition.



“As you know very well, Olivier for us is a very important player.



"I'm really very happy for him, and am really very happy with him."



Giroud has been called up to the France squad for next week’s international games despite not being a regular at Chelsea.

