Our Fans Wanted To Avoid Napoli – Arsenal Official

Arsenal club secretary David Miles has admitted that the Gunners' supporters were desperate to avoid Napoli in the quarter-final stage of the Europa League.



The north London club have been dealt a tougher draw compared to the other English team in the competition, Chelsea, who will play Slavia Prague in the quarter-finals.











Napoli are considered one of the favourites to go all the way, but Arsenal have also shown resilience in the Europa League and have three-time winner Unai Emery as their boss.



Miles conceded that many of Arsenal's fans would have loved to have avoided Napoli in the last eight as they are one of the best teams left in the Europa League.





The Arsenal club secretary also indicated that they would have preferred to play the return leg at home compared to facing Napoli in the raucous atmosphere of the San Paolo.



“I think many of our fans wanted to avoid Napoli”, he told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.





“They are one of the best teams and I think they are amongst the favourites.



"But we are where we are and the draw has given us two great games.



“We played against Napoli in the Champions League in 2013/14: we won at home and lost at the San Paolo. It’s a balanced challenge.



“We will play the return leg in a fantastic atmosphere so I can’t wait.



“It depends on what you want [from the draw].



“Many prefer to play the second leg at home because they know what to do.



“It is a pity, our fans would have liked it at home but this is what we have.”



Arsenal fought back from a first-leg deficit to beat French Ligue 1 side Rennes over two legs in the previous round of the Europa League.

