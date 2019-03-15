Really Good Partnership – Former Leeds Star Impressed With Sheffield United Pair

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker has hailed David McGoldrick and Billy Sharp’s partnership at the top for Sheffield United, but insists the Whites have enough quality to restrict the pair.



Marcelo Bielsa’s men face their next hurdle in the race for automatic promotion, when they host rivals Sheffield United at Elland Road on Saturday in the Championship.











The Whites have bounced back spectacularly from their shock 1-0 defeat at QPR last month with three straight wins without conceding a goal since then.



However, the visitors on Saturday are also in sublime form after embarking on a nine-game unbeaten run after their defeat at Swansea City in January.





The Blades rely heavily on their strikers with both McGoldrick, who scored in the last game, and Sharp among the goals this season.



And although Parker is aware of the duo’s fruitful partnership at the top end of the pitch, he feels Leeds have enough quality in the form of Pontus Jansson and Liam Cooper to deal with their threat.





“That’s why McGoldrick and Sharp work well as a partnership, it’s because of the way McGoldrick kind of does the heavy work where he probably takes the knocks more and Sharp, he is one of those strikers who tries to get into your face and winds you up”, Parker told LUTV.



“They’re a really good partnership and work well off each other, they bounce well off each other, but for our two centre-halves, it’s probably the best partnership for me in the Championship with those two at the moment.”



Parker also stressed that Leeds are buoyed by their recent run of form that includes three clean sheets and went on to claim they will always win games as long as they do not concede due to their strength in attack.



“There’s real confidence, the three clean sheets we’ve now got on the bounce, you can see the confidence throughout the whole team, working hard, trying to prevent these goals going in”, he continued.



“Again for us, our point of view is if we don’t concede a goal, we’re always going to win games because we’ve always got a goal in us.”



Leeds will be without the services of the injured Kemar Roofe, who is the club’s leading goalscorer in the Championship this term.

