Sevilla President Confirms Talks With Arsenal Linked Monchi

Sevilla president Jose Castro has confirmed that the club are in talks to re-sign Arsenal linked Monchi as their sporting director.



The Spaniard left Roma earlier this month and has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, who are interested in appointing him as their new director of football.











There have been suggestions that a deal is already in place and Monchi has been tipped to sign a new three-year contract with the Gunners.



But Sevilla have thrown a wrench into Arsenal’s plans to appoint Monchi and have approached the Spaniard to return to the club in his previous role as sporting director.





Castro confirmed talks with the former goalkeeper and indicated that Monchi is interested in returning to the Spanish club.



The Seville president is optimistic that the club will be able to reach an agreement for his return to Basque outfit.





Castro was quoted as saying by Spanish daily Marca: “Joaquin [Caparros] will not long be a football director in order to become a coach and Sevilla are working on bringing in a new sporting director.



“We understand that the best one is Monchi and we have opened negotiations with him.



“He has been extraordinarily receptive.



“We have to agree on future plans but both parties are optimistic.”



With Monchi tilting towards a return to Sevilla, it remains to be seen what Arsenal do next to change the picture.

