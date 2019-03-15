XRegister
15/03/2019 - 11:29 GMT

Steven Gerrard Confirms Rangers’ Summer Transfer Approach

 




Steven Gerrard has ruled out a squad overhaul at Rangers in the summer and insisted that his side only need a few key additions and a bit of magic in the transfer market.

Rangers' exit from the Scottish FA Cup earlier this week at the hands of Aberdeen in front of their fans at Ibrox has taken some of the wind out of their season.




Gerrard conceded after the game that it was a low point of their season and indicated that he could be making some major changes to his squad in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Rangers boss insisted that the squad needed an overhaul when he arrived last year and feels they have certainly improved, but will need more quality additions in the next window.
 


However, Gerrard ruled out another squad overhaul and believes he only needs to strengthen a few key areas of his squad and maybe add some magic to his group ahead of next season.

The Rangers manager said in a press conference: “Without a doubt, we have improved, the majority of players we have brought in have stood up, some haven't and we will continue to improve the squad going forward.
 


“We are doing everything we can to make Rangers a winning team, but it can't happen overnight.

“There needed to be a squad overhaul when I arrived.

“There will be change and better players to add more quality, but I don't expect the same in terms of numbers, we need a bit of magic and a few key additions.”

Rangers are second in the league table, but are eight points behind league leaders and reigning champions Celtic.
 