06 October 2018

15/03/2019 - 11:13 GMT

Unai Emery Talks Up Europa League Importance

 




Arsenal manager Unai Emery believes the Europa League is an exciting competition and wants his squad to look at it as a valuable trophy to win.

Emery’s Arsenal side fought back from a first-leg deficit to beat Rennes 3-0 on Thursday night at the Emirates and make it to the quarter-finals of the Europa League with an aggregate scoreline of 4-3.




The Spaniard won the Europa League for three years running as Sevilla coach and is the most successful coach in the competition’s history.

With sides such as Inter and Sevilla out of the competition, Arsenal are being considered one of the favourites to go all the way and win the competition.
 


Emery is a fan of the Europa Leagye and believes it is an exciting trophy to win and not just because it earns a place in next season’s Champions League.

He believes it is a good trophy to win and his Arsenal side must look at it as an opportunity.
 


Emery said in a press conference following the game: “I’ve known the Champions League and Europa League in different moments, sometimes Spanish clubs, English clubs and Italian clubs.

“The Champions League is very important, but the Europa League grew up a lot, now giving every team the possibility to play in the Champions League.

“A domestic league like here, we have six teams playing for the top four.

"Two teams will miss out, the Europa League gives us a good opportunity to get to the Champions League.

“But also it is one title. I said to the players this competition is exciting not just because it gets in the Champions League, but also it’s one title.

“I think we can feel the possibility to win one title, doing it with difficult moments like today and playing also big teams.

“And create with our supporters a big atmosphere.”

The draw for the Champions League and Europa League quarter-finals will take place later today.
 