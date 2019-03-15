XRegister
06 October 2018

15/03/2019 - 19:34 GMT

We Don’t Fear You – Steve Clarke Steels Kilmarnock For Rangers Reaction

 




Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke is sure that Rangers will be looking to provide a reaction to their Scottish Cup exit this weekend, but insists his team do not fear the Gers.

The Gers, who made their way to the Scottish Cup quarter-finals at the expense of Clarke's team in the previous round, were knocked out of the competition after the loss to Aberdeen in midweek.




Clarke's side were subjected to a 5-0 loss in their last meeting with Steven Gerrard's side and with that memory fresh in their mind, Kilmarnock will now visit Ibrox one more time, and Clarke expects a test.

The Kilmarnock boss, who wants to see an improvement from his team's loss at Ibrox, is tipping Rangers to react but insists there is no fear factor.
 


"It was a tough night, a couple of decisions went against us and we lost the game badly", Clarke said at a press conference.

"Looking forward to going back and hopefully putting a few things right.
 


"Rangers will be looking for a reaction after a really disappointing midweek game.

"We go there expecting a tough game and hopefully do ourselves justice.

"We don't fear any team in the league, we respect everybody but don't fear anybody."

With Rangers out of the Scottish Cup, Gerrard will want the Gers to go all out in an effort to close an eight-point gap to Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.
 