06 October 2018

26 August 2018

15/03/2019 - 12:49 GMT

We Must Respect Manchester United – Former Barcelona Star

 




Former Barcelona star Guillermo Amor has insisted that the Catalan giants cannot take Manchester United lightly in their Champions League quarter-final tie.

Manchester United, who beat Paris Saint-Germain in dramatic fashion in the last 16, have been drawn to face the daunting prospect of Barcelona in the quarter-finals.




The Catalan giants are massive favourites going into the two-legged affair next month, but Amor believes Barcelona will not feel complacent and will give Manchester United the respect they deserve.

He believes none of the teams left in the Champions League are easy opponents as all of them have legitimate ambitions of going all the way.
 


Amor told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “It [playing an English team] was always a possibility.

“50 per cent of the teams left are English and they are showing the strength of their league. This time we are on the only Spanish team.
 


“We must respect United, none of the teams are easy as such.”

He admits that playing at home in the second leg could be an advantage, but he was quick to stress the way Manchester United defied the odds against Paris Saint-Germain the previous round.

The former Barcelona star also refused to delve into the prospect of winning the Champions League in Madrid at this stage of the competition.

“It can help but we saw Manchester United beat PSG 3-1.

“To win the Champions League we must first get past United in the quarter-finals.

“We cannot think about the final.”
 