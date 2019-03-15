XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/03/2019 - 19:15 GMT

We’re Still Confident, Walsall Star Warns Sunderland

 




Walsall midfielder George Dobson has warned Sunderland that his side travel to the Stadium of Light with their confidence still high and relishing the chance to turn out in front of a big crowd in League One.

The 21-year-old was on the pitch as his team went down 3-2 to promotion chasers Portsmouth on Tuesday, a game which ended a good run for the Saddlers.




Walsall had taken seven points from three games prior to the loss against Portsmouth and Dobson insists that confidence has not taken a hit despite the defeat.

And Dobson feels that turning out in front of thousands at the Stadium of Light is an occasion to be relished.
 


“We went into the Portsmouth game full of confidence, we had been on a good run – getting seven points from nine," Dobson was quoted as saying by Express & Star.

“And the important thing is that confidence has not been dented.
 


“For us now it’s all about making sure we don’t go on a poor run.

“It’s about how we react and how we bounce back and there is nothing better than going and playing at Sunderland in front of thousands of people."

The Saddlers have a tough run of fixtures ahead, with the Sunderland game to be followed by a meeting with Barnsley and another against Doncaster Rovers before the month ends.
 