We’re Still Confident, Walsall Star Warns Sunderland

Walsall midfielder George Dobson has warned Sunderland that his side travel to the Stadium of Light with their confidence still high and relishing the chance to turn out in front of a big crowd in League One.



The 21-year-old was on the pitch as his team went down 3-2 to promotion chasers Portsmouth on Tuesday, a game which ended a good run for the Saddlers.











Walsall had taken seven points from three games prior to the loss against Portsmouth and Dobson insists that confidence has not taken a hit despite the defeat.



And Dobson feels that turning out in front of thousands at the Stadium of Light is an occasion to be relished.





“We went into the Portsmouth game full of confidence, we had been on a good run – getting seven points from nine," Dobson was quoted as saying by Express & Star.



“And the important thing is that confidence has not been dented.





“For us now it’s all about making sure we don’t go on a poor run.



“It’s about how we react and how we bounce back and there is nothing better than going and playing at Sunderland in front of thousands of people."



The Saddlers have a tough run of fixtures ahead, with the Sunderland game to be followed by a meeting with Barnsley and another against Doncaster Rovers before the month ends.

