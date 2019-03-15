We’ve Got Excellent Team – Spurs Legend On Manchester City Tie

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur legend Ledley King has indicated that Mauricio Pochettino has the side to match Manchester City in Spurs' Champions League quarter-final tie.



Four English teams have made it to the last eight of the competition and the semi-final line-up will have at least one Premier League side after Tottenham were drawn to face Manchester City in one of the two legged ties.











While Manchester City are considered one of the favourites to win the competition, Tottenham have made never made it past the quarter-final phase of the Champions League.



King admits Manchester City are a tactically astute side under Pep Guardiola, but he feels same can be said about Pochettino and his Tottenham team.





He wants Tottenham to take advantage of playing the home leg first and produce a big performance in front of their fans, but the former defender believes the two games will be tightly contested.



The former Spurs star told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “We know our opponents well.





“They have one of the best coaches in the world, they are strong when it comes to tactics but so are we.



“We have the chance to play the home match first with the support of our fans.



“I think Pochettino has an excellent team and they will be two very complicated games.”



Real Madrid thrashed Tottenham 5-0 over two legs in 2011 the last time the north London side were in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

