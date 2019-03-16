XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

16/03/2019 - 22:09 GMT

AC Milan Join Tottenham In Hunt For 22-Year-Old Midfielder

 




AC Milan have joined the hunt for Tottenham Hotspur target Giovani Lo Celso, who looks set to fetch a big price in the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old Argentine midfielder is currently on loan at La Liga side Real Betis from Paris Saint-Germain, with the Spaniards boasting a purchase option.




Betis are tipped to be almost certain to activate it, paying €22m to sign Lo Celso on a permanent basis.

He could be sold soon afterwards for a big profit, with Premier League giants Tottenham having been linked with holding a serious interest in securing his services.
 


But Spurs have company in the race for Lo Celso and, according to Spanish daily Estadio Deportivo, AC Milan are now keen.

The Rossoneri have noted the Argentine's performances in the Spanish top flight and are gearing up for an attempt to take him to Italy.
 


While Betis are willing to sell, the presence of a sell-on clause, inserted by PSG, means they are not tipped to take less than €50m for Lo Celso.

The Argentine has chipped in with 12 goals in 35 games for Betis.
 