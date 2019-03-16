Agent of Arsenal Target Nicolas Tagliafico Admits Client Has Attracted Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Arsenal linked full-back Nicolas Tagliafico has admitted that a number of clubs have been in contact with him about his client, but denied that Roma have ever made an official move.



The 26-year-old Argentine defender has impressed since joining Ajax from Independiente in January last year and has caught the eye of several clubs.











His performances this season for Ajax, especially in the Champions League, have enhanced his profile and a number of clubs are considering making a move for him in the summer.



Arsenal are reported to be keeping tabs on the player, while Serie A giants Roma have long been linked with wanting to land Tagliafico.





Claudio Jara, his agent, confirmed Roma have been interested, but insisted that he has never received official proposal from the Giallorossi.



He also revealed that a number of other clubs have been in touch with him to assess the possibility of signing Tagliafico.





“Yes, there have been contacts with various teams”, the agent told Italian outlet Calciomercato.it.



“In Italy, Roma moved for him, but until today no official offer has arrived.



“I talked about [it] just a few days ago with Nicolas.”



The agent also revealed that Roma are the only Serie A side to have shown interest.



"Yes, just them.



"There has been interest, but it has never gone beyond that."



Tagliafico has a contract until 2022 with the Dutch giants and could be hot property in the summer transfer window.

