XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/03/2019 - 20:31 GMT

At Rangers This Is Totally Different To At Nottingham Forest – Joe Worrall

 




Self-confessed Nottingham Forest fan Joe Worrall has conceded that playing for Rangers is a big step up in terms of expectations.

Worrall is on a season-long loan at Rangers from English Championship side Nottingham Forest and Gers boss Steven Gerrard has not been shy about handing him regular playing time.




The centre-back, who is due to return to the City Ground in the summer, has enjoyed Europa League football with Rangers, along with the pressure to challenge for trophies.

And he concedes the picture at Ibrox is different to that at the City Ground.
 


"It's a step up from Forest in terms of expectation", Worrall said on Rangers TV.

"Everyone knows I love Forest and it's a massive club, but you are expected to win here; a draw is considered a loss and that's totally different to what it is at Forest.
 


"You get [at Forest] a second opportunity in the week because they have Saturday-Tuesday games, they come across so fast.

"But at Rangers it's must-win games, no matter who you're playing, even the big ones at the top of the league, you must win them to really have a go at the league and the cup competitions."

Worrall has not been able to help keep Rangers on track for silverware this season, with the Gers being knocked out of the Scottish League Cup and the Scottish Cup at the hands of Aberdeen.
 