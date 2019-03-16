At Rangers This Is Totally Different To At Nottingham Forest – Joe Worrall

Follow @insidefutbol





Self-confessed Nottingham Forest fan Joe Worrall has conceded that playing for Rangers is a big step up in terms of expectations.



Worrall is on a season-long loan at Rangers from English Championship side Nottingham Forest and Gers boss Steven Gerrard has not been shy about handing him regular playing time.











The centre-back, who is due to return to the City Ground in the summer, has enjoyed Europa League football with Rangers, along with the pressure to challenge for trophies.



And he concedes the picture at Ibrox is different to that at the City Ground.





"It's a step up from Forest in terms of expectation", Worrall said on Rangers TV.



"Everyone knows I love Forest and it's a massive club, but you are expected to win here; a draw is considered a loss and that's totally different to what it is at Forest.





"You get [at Forest] a second opportunity in the week because they have Saturday-Tuesday games, they come across so fast.



"But at Rangers it's must-win games, no matter who you're playing, even the big ones at the top of the league, you must win them to really have a go at the league and the cup competitions."



Worrall has not been able to help keep Rangers on track for silverware this season, with the Gers being knocked out of the Scottish League Cup and the Scottish Cup at the hands of Aberdeen.

