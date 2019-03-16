Can’t Ignore It, I’ve Got The Bug For Rangers – Gers Loan Star’s Admission

Follow @insidefutbol





Joe Worrall has admitted to being shocked by the size of Rangers after his summer switch from Nottingham Forest and revealed he has caught the bug for the Ibrox giants.



Rangers boss Steven Gerrard raided the City Ground to capture the young centre-back on a season-long loan deal to add to his defensive resources.











Gerrard has often deployed Worrall alongside Connor Goldson at centre-back, handing the Nottingham Forest loanee much valuable playing experience north of the border.



Worrall admits that he was surprised when he first joined Rangers at the sheer size of the Glasgow giants.





And the centre-back revealed that having been at the thick of such a big club, he soon caught the bug for being a Rangers player.



"When you first start and come up it's a bit of a shock to the system, the size of the club and playing in front of the fans", Worrall explained to Rangers TV.





"You soon realise when the manager relays on to you what goes on in the club and the size and expectation.



"It's something that is hard to ignore and you catch a real bug for it."



Worrall is due to return to Nottingham Forest in the summer and it remains to be seen if Rangers will try to thash out a permanent agreement to keep him at Ibrox.

