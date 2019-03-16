XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/03/2019 - 19:27 GMT

Celtic Game Tough But We Will Make Fans Proud Again – Rangers Star

 




Rangers defender Nikola Katic has indicated to the fans that the Gers will make them proud after the international break when they lock horns with rivals Celtic.

Steven Gerrard was looking for his men to react following a midweek Scottish Cup exit at the hands of Aberdeen, but Rangers could only draw 1-1 with Kilmarnock at Ibrox on Saturday afternoon as they needed a second half Alfredo Morelos goal to share the spoils.




The result now means rivals Celtic can go ten points clear of Rangers in the Scottish Premiership by beating Dundee on Sunday.

Rangers take on their fierce rivals at Parkhead following the international break and Katic has told the fans to stick by the Gers.
 


"We know we have got a really hard game in two weeks and the fans are disappointed now with us", the centre-back said on Rangers TV.

"But I give them the message to show faith in us and we will make them proud again.
 


"Now it is a disappointing time, but we will try to make it better in the future."

Katic was restored to the team for the league game against Kilmarnock as Rangers boss Gerrard paired him with Connor Goldson, dropping Joe Worrall to the bench.
 