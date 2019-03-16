Celtic Game Tough But We Will Make Fans Proud Again – Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers defender Nikola Katic has indicated to the fans that the Gers will make them proud after the international break when they lock horns with rivals Celtic.



Steven Gerrard was looking for his men to react following a midweek Scottish Cup exit at the hands of Aberdeen, but Rangers could only draw 1-1 with Kilmarnock at Ibrox on Saturday afternoon as they needed a second half Alfredo Morelos goal to share the spoils.











The result now means rivals Celtic can go ten points clear of Rangers in the Scottish Premiership by beating Dundee on Sunday.



Rangers take on their fierce rivals at Parkhead following the international break and Katic has told the fans to stick by the Gers.





"We know we have got a really hard game in two weeks and the fans are disappointed now with us", the centre-back said on Rangers TV.



"But I give them the message to show faith in us and we will make them proud again.





"Now it is a disappointing time, but we will try to make it better in the future."



Katic was restored to the team for the league game against Kilmarnock as Rangers boss Gerrard paired him with Connor Goldson, dropping Joe Worrall to the bench.

