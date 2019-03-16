XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/03/2019 - 13:14 GMT

Complete Player – Didier Drogba Hails Arsenal Target Nicolas Pepe

 




Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has lavished praise on Arsenal target Nicolas Pepe and believes he is the kind of player Ligue 1 needs.

Pepe has been in sensational form this season for Lille, scoring 17 goals in 28 Ligue 1 games, and has been tipped to leave the French club in the summer on a big money deal.




Clubs such as Arsenal have been keeping an eye on him and even Barcelona and Bayern Munich have reportedly shown an interest in snaring him away from Lille.

Drogba has been left impressed by Pepe’s performances this season and he is sure that the Ivorian will exceed his own best season in Ligue 1, where he scored 19 goals in the 2003/04 campaign for Marseille.
 


The Chelsea legend feels Pepe is a complete player who has pace to burn and admits that he has been hearing about the forward for a while as the Lille star has also been part of the Ivory Coast team for some time.

Drogba told LFP.fr: “He has very good statistics and he will easily exceed my goals record in Ligue 1.
 


“He is fast and a complete and efficient player.

"We need players like him in Ligue 1.

“I have been hearing about him for some time, especially because he has been part of the Ivorian national team for several years.”

Lille could cash in on Pepe in the summer as they look to raise funds.
 