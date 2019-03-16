Couldn’t Avoid Leeds United-Sheffield United Result – Daniel Farke

Follow @insidefutbol





Norwich City manager Daniel Farke says there was no way the Canaries could avoid hearing about Sheffield United's 1-0 win at Leeds United before they kicked off at Rotherham United.



Leeds went into Saturday's Championship games trailing Norwich by just two points, while Sheffield United were third, a further two points behind.











Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds could have gone above Norwich, even if only temporarily, had they seen off the Blades, but they came up short and slipped to third in the table.



And Norwich could not avoid knowing the Leeds result when they kicked off at Rotherham, Farke has admitted, meaning his men knew they could go four points clear of Sheffield United and five ahead of Leeds; Norwich proceeded to beat Rotherham 2-1.





"You can’t avoid hearing the result. It is quite normal but we didn’t focus on that", Farke was quoted as saying by the Eastern Daily Press.



"We knew if we produced a good result then we would improve our position. We did with an amazing win.





"Of course we know the situation now.



"Not just to Sheffield United and Leeds but to improve the gap to West Brom and Middlesbrough.



"More or less we have a big chance to finish in the top four, but we know we are in the fight for automatic promotion."



Norwich next head to take on Tony Pulis' Middlesbrough side after the international break, before then successive home games at Carrow Road against QPR and Reading, respectively.

