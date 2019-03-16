Great Character – Manuel Pellegrini Delighted With West Ham Win

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has lauded the character of his side to come back from 3-1 down to beat Huddersfield Town 4-3 at the London Stadium.



Pellegrini's men dominated the opening exchanges and they were rewarded when Manuel Lanzini was taken down by Aaron Rowe inside the penalty box and the home side were awarded a penalty. Mark Noble stepped up and scored from the spot to give an early lead to the Hammers.











Huddersfield, who were without a goal on the road since last year, fought back just a few minutes later when Juninho Bacuna thumped in a header from ten yards to catch the West Ham defence napping and equalise for the Terriers.



And at the half-hour mark, the home side were given a huge shock when Karlan Grant’s scuffed shot found the back of the net, following a neatly crafted set-piece routine, and gave Huddersfield the lead.





The West Ham defence were rattled and a goalkeeping mistake by Lukasz Fabianski almost gifted Huddersfield a two-goal lead, but the Pole had Angelo Ogbonna mopping behind him to save his blushes.



West Ham pushed for the equaliser before half time, but they were struggling to carve open a Huddersfield defence that had a lead to protect.





Pellegrini threw Javier Hernandez into the mix at the start of the second half as winger Michail Antonio was taken off.



West Ham continued to push but created very few chances. Just after the hour mark Felipe Anderson went on a mazy run into the box and found Marko Arnautovic, whose volley was on target but not far away from a diving Jonas Lossl, who made a comfortable save.



However, the home side received another rude jolt a minute later when Grant’s half turn left Issa Diop on the floor in the West Ham half and he unleashed a vicious shot, which found the top right-hand corner of Fabianski’s goal, to increase Huddersfield’s lead.



West Ham continued to plod around with the ball without creating enough chances. But they got themselves back into the game in the 75th minute when Ogbonna powered in a header from a corner to reduce the deficit to just one goal.



The Hammers hemmed Huddersfield back inside their area and continued to push for the equaliser.



And it came when Samir Nasri’s cross from the right flank found an unmarked Hernandez at the back post, and he stooped low to put in his diving header into the net to make it 3-3 in the 84th minute.



Huddersfield almost took the lead again a few minutes later when Pablo Zabaleta played everyone onside, but Terence Kongolo’s shot was saved by Fabianski; the rebound found Jason Puncheon, who blazed over from two yards.



And they paid for their miss as Hernandez scored in the first minute of stoppage time after Aaron Cresswell played a short corner to Andersen, who crossed the ball into the box to find the Mexican’s head amongst the melee. The striker buried the header past a rushing Lossl, who could have saved it had he stayed on his line.



West Ham managed to hold onto the lead and produced a dramatic win at the London Stadium.



Pellegrini got the reaction he wanted from his team against Huddersfield and he believes they showed immense character to pull themselves back into the game and eventually win it.



The West Ham boss was quoted as saying by the BBC: "I think it took a lot of character.



"We never gave up when we were losing 3-1.



"This is a team that plays well from set-pieces and they did that today.



"The reaction from our team was good – we knew it would be difficult to turn the score – but we tried and we did.”



The West Ham boss believes Hernandez was under pressure to score in previous games and indicated that coming off from the bench helped him today.



He also refused to criticise Arnautovic’s performance and insisted that it was the complete team who managed to wrestle three points away from the game.



He added: "Javier played well in the past games but he was maybe under pressure to score.



"Now he has come off the bench and done well and scored two goals. Lucas Perez was also dangerous.



“I think the three substitutes did well and that's why we have a big squad.



"Maybe it was not Marko's best game. But the whole team did not do what we need to do in the first half. It's a team performance I cannot divide the blame.



"Between now and the end of the season we have one objective; to beat Everton here and then it's the next game.



"We have to keep adding points and we have three big games away."

